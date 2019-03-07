The Tucson Sugar Skulls' television broadcast team will include a major part of the city's sports history.
Former Arizona Wildcats star Chuck Cecil will serve as color analyst for television broadcasts of the Sugar Skulls' home games. Cecil will join KGUN's Pat Parris, who will handle play-by-play duties. The games will be broadcast on The CW and streamed on the Tucson Sugar Skulls' YouTube page.
The Sugar Skulls (1-0) will play their first-ever home game Sunday against the Bismarck Bucks. Tucson opened Indoor Football League play last week with a win over the San Diego Strike Force.
“Chuck’s 30-plus years of football expertise as a coach and player speaks for itself,” Sugar Skulls owner Kevin Guy said in a press release. “From day one it has been our priority to make the Sugar Skulls a real hometown team, and with Chuck’s passion for Tucson and his support of its people and local businesses, we couldn’t be prouder to have someone with his character connected to our organization.”
Cecil, 54, is about to enter his third season as UA's senior defensive analyst. He came to the UA from the NFL, where he served as a secondary coach and defensive coordinator for the Rams and Titans. Cecil was a star safety at the UA who played professionally for the Packers, Cardinals and Oilers. He famously made the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1993 with the headline "Is Chuck Cecil Too Vicious for the NFL?"
“Talking about Tucson, football and our community alongside Pat, and Kevin had me at hello,” Cecil said. “I needed to get the a-okay from UA and Coach Sumlin and away we go. It’s exciting to have football in the spring and I hope all of Tucson comes out or tunes in to support the Sugar Skulls exciting action on the field – and not so much me in the booth.”
Cecil, a foster parent, will donate a portion of his pay to charity.