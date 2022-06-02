Ex-Wildcat DaVonté Neal charged in 2017 shooting death of man along Interstate 10

Former Arizona Wildcats football player DaVonté Neal has been arrested and charged with felony first-degree murder and other crimes by a Maricopa County grand jury, according to a report from the Idaho State Journal.

Neal has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of drive-by-shooting, and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure in the 2017 death of Bryan T. Burns. The indictment contains no details of what circumstances led to the shooting.

Neal was indicted by a grand jury in Maricopa County, which includes the Phoenix metropolitan area, on May 16, and a warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting, but spokesperson Kahri Harrion said the agency was unable to release information on the case. The shooting happened in a busy commercial area along Interstate 10 about 8 miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Neal, 30, played wide receiver and defensive back at the UA from 2013-16 and was in his first season as Idaho State's cornerbacks coach.

A two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year at Scottsdale Chaparral High School, Neal chose Notre Dame over the UA following a lengthy recruiting process. Neal changed his mind after one season at Notre Dame and relocated to Tucson; while at the UA, he was reunited with Wildcats assistant coach Charlie Ragle, who had coached him in high school.

Ragle, now Idaho State's head coach, hired Neal as the team's cornerbacks coach this winter, part of a staff that also includes former Wildcats assistants Vince Amey and Taylor Mazzone.

ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros told the Journal via text that Ragle "has known DaVonté for many years and never had any knowledge or suspicion of a possible crime of any time."

“The news of DaVonte’ Neal’s arrest and charges in Arizona was a great shock," she added, according to the Journal. "Going forward, we will cooperate in every way possible."

Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said in a written statement that “Idaho State takes all allegations involving our employees very seriously, and we are committed to the safety and well-being of our community."

The university said in a press release Thursday that a background check on Neal before he was hired came back clean.

“All Idaho State employees are required to undergo a criminal background check before employment,” ISU said. “Neal’s background check was clear and he was approved for work when hired in January."

Neal's name no longer appears on the Idaho State football website, and ISU officials told the Journal that Neal has been placed on administrative leave and that the school has plans to fire him.

Includes information from the Associated Press.

