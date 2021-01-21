Ex-Wildcat, 'Desert Swarm' member Brandon Sanders joins Arizona's football staff

Another member of the Arizona Wildcats football fraternity will return to their old stomping grounds and be a pert of the Jedd Fisch regime, after "Desert Swarm" defensive back Brandon Sanders was named the UA's coordinator of football alumni and high school relations on Thursday.

Sanders, who is the third UA star to join Fisch's staff, along with Chuck Cecil (defensive backs) and Ricky Hunley (defensive line), will be responsible for outreach with former players and alumni, working with the athletic department's "A-Club" and forming on-campus recruiting events and "player development initiatives."

"I want to welcome Brandon Sanders back home. We are so excited for him to be a part of bringing back the success he achieved and accomplished as a player during the days of Desert Swarm," Fisch said in a statement.

"Brandon reminds us daily of what it looked like during the 1990's and his ability to communicate with our NFL alumni and our high school coaches will be critical to our success as a program."