When former Arizona wide receiver Dorian Singer was asked by a local Los Angeles reporter on Thursday why he left the Wildcats for USC following a successful 2022 season, Singer said he wanted a "different opportunity for me."

"That was the biggest thing for me; winning culture, stuff like that," Singer said.

Singer was second in the Pac-12 last season in receiving yards with 1,105 yards and six touchdowns, and helped Arizona become the sixth-best passing offense in college football. Arizona had the third-best passing offense in the Pac-12 behind Washington and USC.

Singer, a Minnesota transplant who finished his high school career at Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, was under-recruited and joined the UA as a walk-on in 2021, before he was given a scholarship prior to last season.

As Arizona's "Z" receiver, alongside slot receiver Jacob Cowing — who led with the Wildcats with 85 receptions — and star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, Singer had four 100-plus-yard games; he and Cowing (1,034) are the first duo in UA history to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season. Singer had seven catches for 141 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona's loss to USC.

Singer entered the transfer portal in the offseason and became one of three Wildcats to leave the UA for USC, joining defensive tackle Kyon Barrs and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.

With USC losing star receiver Jordan Addison to the NFL draft, Singer will look to replace him this season, with Mario Williams, Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice expected to start in Lincoln Riley's second season — and defending Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams back under center.

“Coach Riley's building something special and everybody around the country, obviously, they can see that,” Singer said. “The team was great last year, and then bringing in just a few missing pieces just to make your team better than where we were.”

USC wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons said Singer's "definitely been the young man that we thought we were getting."

"He's probably a little bit better than I would have initially gave him credit for," Simmons said. "The things that he's done thus far on campus has been really impressive.”

When Singer was asked about the talent disparity at receiver between Arizona and USC, he said there's "a huge difference from the place I came just seeing the competition level."

“It's like every day, you really have to compete because the man next to you is, if not better than you, he’s the same," Singer said.

Since Singer's departure, Cowing has taken over his role, and second-year slot receiver Kevin Green Jr., a former USC commit, is expected to fill Cowing's position. Other receivers receiving snaps include AJ Jones, true freshman Malachi Riley and walk-ons Devin Hyatt, Chris Hunter and Jaden Clark.