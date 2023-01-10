Ex-Wildcat Jamarye Joiner reunites with RichRod, transfers to Jacksonville State

Over six years since he first committed to Rich Rodriguez at Arizona, Jamarye Joiner is pledging to RichRod again.

Joiner, a Tucson native and wide receiver who entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season, announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he's committed to Jacksonville State.

Rodriguez is the Gamecocks' head coach; former Arizona quarterbacks coach Rod Smith is JSU's offensive coordinator.

The More Things Change The More They Stay The Same…COMMITTED #RIPCOACHMAGEE pic.twitter.com/rOYcpaJcnj — 𝟙𝟘 ™ (@Jamaryejoiner) January 10, 2023

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Cienega High School product was recruited by the Rodriguez regime to play quarterback for the Wildcats. Rodriguez's successor, Kevin Sumlin, converted Joiner to wide receiver.

Joiner had a breakout season in 2019, leading the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the second half of Joiner's career at the UA, he endured multiple surgeries for a Jones fracture in the same foot.

When Arizona dealt with quarterback issues during the 2021 season, Joiner took snaps at "Wildcat" quarterback. That role dried up in 2022. The addition of star receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and the development of Dorian Singer meant Joiner didn't see much action on offense and appeared mostly on special teams as a returner. Joiner finished his Arizona career with 50 catches for 711 yards and six touchdowns, before entering the transfer portal last month.

Since Rodriguez was fired at Arizona following the 2017 season, he held offensive coordinator roles at Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe until he was hired as Jacksonville State's head coach in 2021. In its last season at the FCS level, Jacksonville State went 9-2 under Rodriguez.