Ex-Wildcat Jamarye Joiner reunites with RichRod, transfers to Jacksonville State

University of Arizona Spring Game

Reciever Jamarye Joiner takes a quick break from filling water balloons to dance to the music on the sidelines of the University of Arizona's Spring Game at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., April 9, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Over six years since he first committed to Rich Rodriguez at Arizona, Jamarye Joiner is pledging to RichRod again. 

Joiner, a Tucson native and wide receiver who entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season, announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he's committed to Jacksonville State. 

Rodriguez is the Gamecocks' head coach; former Arizona quarterbacks coach Rod Smith is JSU's offensive coordinator. 

The 6-foot-1-inch, 220-pound Cienega High School product was recruited by the Rodriguez regime to play quarterback for the Wildcats. Rodriguez's successor, Kevin Sumlin, converted Joiner to wide receiver. 

Cienega quarterback Jamarye Joiner (11) takes off out of the pocket during the first quarter of the Cienega Bobcats vs. Salpointe Catholic Lancers high school football game on Sept. 30, 2016, in Tucson, Ariz. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Joiner had a breakout season in 2019, leading the Wildcats with 552 receiving yards and five touchdowns. In the second half of Joiner's career at the UA, he endured multiple surgeries for a Jones fracture in the same foot. 

When Arizona dealt with quarterback issues during the 2021 season, Joiner took snaps at "Wildcat" quarterback. That role dried up in 2022. The addition of star receivers Jacob Cowing and Tetairoa McMillan and the development of Dorian Singer meant Joiner didn't see much action on offense and appeared mostly on special teams as a returner. Joiner finished his Arizona career with 50 catches for 711 yards and six touchdowns, before entering the transfer portal last month.

Arizona wide receiver Jamarye Joiner (10) celebrates after scoring in the second quarter against Washington at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2019.

Since Rodriguez was fired at Arizona following the 2017 season, he held offensive coordinator roles at Ole Miss and Louisiana-Monroe until he was hired as Jacksonville State's head coach in 2021. In its last season at the FCS level, Jacksonville State went 9-2 under Rodriguez. 

Jacksonville State will play its first season in FBS as a Conference-USA member in 2023. The Gamecocks open the season on Sept. 9 at Coastal Carolina. 

