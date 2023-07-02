Saturday night was a two-fer of sorts.

Not only did the Birmingham Stallions win their second straight USFL championship, former Arizona linebacker Scooby Wright and cornerback Lorenzo Burns became champions, after Birmingham's 28-12 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Three of Birmingham quarterback Alex McGough's four touchdown passes were to former Clemson wide receiver Deion Cain, who was named the MVP of the USFL championship.

Wright, who missed time this season with injury, wrapped up his second season as Birmingham's standout linebacker. Last season, Wright's late pick-six sealed the championship win for the Stallions.

Since Wright was drafted the Cleveland Browns of the 2016 NFL Draft, the former All-American and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year has also played for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, Arizona Hotshots (AAF) and DC Defenders (XFL).

Burns, a Rich Rodriguez- and Kevin Sumlin-era defensive back for the Wildcats, was drafted by the Stallions in the 11th round of the USFL draft after spending time as an undrafted practice squad cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars.