Well that was quick. Just days after being waived by the New England Patriots, linebacker Marquis Flowers signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The former Arizona Wildcat was cut by the Patriots after one season with the team and will reunite with his former New England defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, who is entering his first season as Detroit's head coach.
Flowers told Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal that Patricia's confidence in him was what led the linebacker to have a breakout year in New England. Flowers recorded 32 tackles and 3.5 sacks, and appeared in the Super Bowl in his lone season with New England.
“I’ll never forgot, I was walking in the hallway and coach Matt Patricia came up to me and said, basically, to keep trying to get better and he likes me, believes in me and really believes I can help the team win,” Flowers told Daniels. “That was the first time I ever heard that from a defensive coordinator since I’ve been in [the NFL]. I’m like, ‘whoa. Is he lying?’ Then I went home and it put even more [confidence] in me – like, ‘come on, this is not where you’ve been. You’ve got a chance to help the team win.’ I can just say that coach Matt Patricia and coach Brian Flores, they believed in me.”
The Lions currently have six linebackers on roster with Devon Kennard, Christian Jones, Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Darnell Sankey as the outside linebackers.
Flowers is entering his fifth season in the NFL and was originally drafted by the Benglas in the sixth-round of the NFL Draft before being traded to the Patriots prior to last season.