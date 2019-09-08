Nick Foles' debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars was cut short after the quarterback sustained a broken left clavicle injury during the first quarter of their Week One loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Foles was wrestled to the ground by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones just after the former Arizona Wildcat launched a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacksonville wide receiver DJ Chark Jr.
Going deep to @DJChark82 🦈#KCvsJAX | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/Q5LcYHPPtY— #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) September 8, 2019
"I knew right when I hit the ground that something was wrong," Foles told ESPN. "I felt it. ... All I saw was two red jerseys in my face, I hit the ground and heard a crack."
Foles exited the game and finished the afternoon completing 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown. Foles, fresh off signing his four-year, $88 million contract, was replaced by ex-Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew.
Unfortunately, Foles will undergo surgery for his collarbone on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Jaguars’ QB Nick Foles will undergo surgery Monday on his broken clavicle.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 8, 2019
Foles didn't give a timeframe for his return, but if it's anything like the collarbone injury from when he played for the Eagles in 2014, the quarterback could miss six to eight weeks.
"We're going to take it one day at a time, just get the surgery done," Foles said. "I'm going to do everything I can to get back as quickly as I can so we're ready to roll."