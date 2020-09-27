 Skip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Nick Foles leads the Chicago Bears to victory after trailing by 16 points

Ex-Wildcat Nick Foles leads the Chicago Bears to victory after trailing by 16 points

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

 Brynn Anderson

Nick Foles has done it once again. 

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback was installed into Chicago Bears offense in the second half and rallied them to a 30-26 victory on Sunday, completing 16 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and an interception. 

When the Bears trailed the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 in the third quarter, Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky, who was named the starter over Foles heading into the season, after the former No. 2 overall pick struggled to move the ball in the second half. 

Foles' first drive resulted in his only interception of the game, but he managed to throw three touchdowns — all of which came in the fourth quarter, including a 28-yard shot to Anthony Miller to put the Bears ahead with 1:53 left in the game. 

The Bears are 3-0 on the season and will host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday 10 a.m. 

J.J. Taylor continues to play snaps for Patriots 

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor runs against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Former UA running back J.J. Taylor continues to carve out a role with the New England Patriots. 

The 5-foot-6-inch, 185-pound Taylor rushed for a season-high 43 yards on 11 carries, the most touches by any Patriots rusher on Sunday, in New England's 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. 

The undrafted Taylor has 70 yards on 16 carries this season. 

The 2-1 Patriots travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs next Sunday at 1:25 p.m. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

