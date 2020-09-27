Ex-Wildcat Nick Foles leads the Chicago Bears to victory after trailing by 16 points

Nick Foles has done it once again.

The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback was installed into Chicago Bears offense in the second half and rallied them to a 30-26 victory on Sunday, completing 16 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and an interception.

When the Bears trailed the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 in the third quarter, Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky, who was named the starter over Foles heading into the season, after the former No. 2 overall pick struggled to move the ball in the second half.

Foles' first drive resulted in his only interception of the game, but he managed to throw three touchdowns — all of which came in the fourth quarter, including a 28-yard shot to Anthony Miller to put the Bears ahead with 1:53 left in the game.