Ex-Wildcat Nick Foles leads the Chicago Bears to victory after trailing by 16 points

Nick Foles has done it once again.
The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback was installed into Chicago Bears offense in the second half and rallied them to a 30-26 victory on Sunday, completing 16 of 29 passes for three touchdowns and an interception.
When the Bears trailed the Atlanta Falcons 26-10 in the third quarter, Foles replaced Mitchell Trubisky, who was named the starter over Foles heading into the season, after the former No. 2 overall pick struggled to move the ball in the second half.
Foles' first drive resulted in his only interception of the game, but he managed to throw three touchdowns — all of which came in the fourth quarter, including a 28-yard shot to Anthony Miller to put the Bears ahead with 1:53 left in the game.
NICK FOLES.His 3rd TD of the 4th quarter and the @ChicagoBears have taken the lead! #DaBears
The Bears are 3-0 on the season and will host the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday 10 a.m.
J.J. Taylor continues to play snaps for Patriots
Former UA running back J.J. Taylor continues to carve out a role with the New England Patriots.
The 5-foot-6-inch, 185-pound Taylor rushed for a season-high 43 yards on 11 carries, the most touches by any Patriots rusher on Sunday, in New England's 36-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The undrafted Taylor has 70 yards on 16 carries this season.
The 2-1 Patriots travel to Kansas City to face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs next Sunday at 1:25 p.m.
