After a franchise-record weekend, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won AFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Offensive Players of the Week (Week 16):AFC: @Browns QB @bakermayfield NFC: @Eagles QB @NickFoles pic.twitter.com/J0gpM6AGWt— NFL (@NFL) December 26, 2018
In the Eagles' 32-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the former Arizona Wildcat passed for a franchise-best 471 yards and four touchdowns, and became the first player in Philadelphia history to throw for at least 400 yards in four games.
The Super Bowl MVP won his second consecutive game as the starter after he replaced the injured Carson Wentz for the second week in a row.
🎥 Full highlights from @NickFoles' Player of the Week performance against the Texans.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/vzAobvcYKx— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 26, 2018
The Eagles' playoff hopes remain in tact with an 8-7 record and Foles looks to win in Week 17 on the road against the Washington Redskins. They'll also need the Chicago Bears to beat Minnesota for the Eagles to replace the Vikings in the Wild Card spot. Will St. Nick deliver again?