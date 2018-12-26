Eagles stay alive with 32-30 win over Texans

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

After a franchise-record weekend, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield won AFC Offensive Player of the Week. 

In the Eagles' 32-30 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday, the former Arizona Wildcat passed for a franchise-best 471 yards and four touchdowns, and became the first player in Philadelphia history to throw for at least 400 yards in four games. 

The Super Bowl MVP won his second consecutive game as the starter after he replaced the injured Carson Wentz for the second week in a row. 

The Eagles' playoff hopes remain in tact with an 8-7 record and Foles looks to win in Week 17 on the road against the Washington Redskins. They'll also need the Chicago Bears to beat Minnesota for the Eagles to replace the Vikings in the Wild Card spot. Will St. Nick deliver again? 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.