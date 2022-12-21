 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Nick Foles takes over Indianapolis Colts starting QB job

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

 Abbie Parr

St. Nick is back as a starting quarterback in the NFL. 

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that Nick Foles will replace fellow veteran Matt Ryan as starting quarterback for Indy's Monday Night Football showdown with the Los Angeles Chargers. 

Foles, a former Arizona Wildcat and Super Bowl MVP, takes over as the starter after the Colts frittered away a 33-point lead against the Minnesota Vikings, which is the largest comeback in NFL history. The Colts also had four turnovers the previous week against the Dallas Cowboys, leading to 33 fourth-quarter points; Ryan leads the NFL with 18 turnovers. 

The 33-year-old Foles becomes the third starting quarterback for the Colts this season; Sam Ehlinger went 0-2 as a starter. 

Foles will take his first snap with the Colts since signing with Indianapolis in the offseason as a backup. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

