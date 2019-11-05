Chiefs Jaguars Football

The Nick Foles era in Jacksonville was put on ice after he exited the season opener against Kansas City with a broken left clavicle injury. The former Arizona Wildcats quarterback is set to make his return on Sunday, Nov. 17 against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11, per Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone.

Foles suffered a similar injury in 2014 when he played for the Eagles. 

In the game when Foles was injured, he was wrestled to the ground by Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones just after the former Arizona Wildcat launched a 35-yard touchdown pass to Jacksonville wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. He finished the game completing 5 of 8 passes for 75 yards and a touchdown.

The former Super Bowl MVP, fresh off signing his four-year, $88 million contract, was replaced by ex-Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew, and his physical features of long hair, headband and mustache sparked "Minshew Mania."

Through eight games, Minshew completed 188 of 307 passes for 2,285 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. 

The Jaguars are entering a bye week with a 4-5 record and tied with Tennessee for third place in the AFC South. 

