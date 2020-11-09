 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk kicks game-winning field goal to lift Patriots over Jets on Monday Night Football

Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk kicks game-winning field goal to lift Patriots over Jets on Monday Night Football

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after kicking the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

 Corey Sipkin

In walk-off fashion, Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal to lift the New England Patriots over the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday Night Football. 

The Former Arizona Wildcat's game-winning field goal was the final touch to the Patriot's comeback after trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Folk made all three field-goal attempts in Monday's night thriller, including a 45-yarder in the second quarter and a 29-yard chip shot to bring New England within a touchdown in the fourth quarter. 

The win over the Jets stopped New England's four-game losing streak and brought its record to 3-5 on the season, and firm possession of third place in the AFC East. 

The 36-year-old Folk is currently in his second stint with the Patriots. After a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the extinct Alliance of American Football, Folk signed with the Pats in 2019 but was released in just a month. He was re-signed immediately to the practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster in 2020. 

Since taking over the starting kicker role, Folk has made 11 of 13 field goals this season. 

The Patriots return to primetime television this Sunday, when they host the Baltimore Ravens on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 6:20 p.m. MT

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Kevin Sumlin talks Utah game getting canceled due to COVID-19, preparation for USC

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News