Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk kicks game-winning field goal to lift Patriots over Jets on Monday Night Football

In walk-off fashion, Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal to lift the New England Patriots over the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday Night Football.
The Former Arizona Wildcat's game-winning field goal was the final touch to the Patriot's comeback after trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Folk made all three field-goal attempts in Monday's night thriller, including a 45-yarder in the second quarter and a 29-yard chip shot to bring New England within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Nick Folk walk-off field goal 🎯🎯🎯pic.twitter.com/Iuq6NreFV8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2020
The win over the Jets stopped New England's four-game losing streak and brought its record to 3-5 on the season, and firm possession of third place in the AFC East.
The 36-year-old Folk is currently in his second stint with the Patriots. After a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the extinct Alliance of American Football, Folk signed with the Pats in 2019 but was released in just a month. He was re-signed immediately to the practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster in 2020.
Since taking over the starting kicker role, Folk has made 11 of 13 field goals this season.
The Patriots return to primetime television this Sunday, when they host the Baltimore Ravens on NBC's Sunday Night Football at 6:20 p.m. MT
