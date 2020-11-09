Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk kicks game-winning field goal to lift Patriots over Jets on Monday Night Football

In walk-off fashion, Nick Folk kicked a 51-yard field goal to lift the New England Patriots over the New York Jets 30-27 on Monday Night Football.

The Former Arizona Wildcat's game-winning field goal was the final touch to the Patriot's comeback after trailing by 10 points entering the fourth quarter. Folk made all three field-goal attempts in Monday's night thriller, including a 45-yarder in the second quarter and a 29-yard chip shot to bring New England within a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Nick Folk walk-off field goal 🎯🎯🎯pic.twitter.com/Iuq6NreFV8 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2020

The win over the Jets stopped New England's four-game losing streak and brought its record to 3-5 on the season, and firm possession of third place in the AFC East.

The 36-year-old Folk is currently in his second stint with the Patriots. After a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the extinct Alliance of American Football, Folk signed with the Pats in 2019 but was released in just a month. He was re-signed immediately to the practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster in 2020.