Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After leading the New England Patriots to a 30-27 win over the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football, kicker Nick Folk was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Convert the game-winning field goal, earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Congrats, @nickfolk2: https://t.co/YGCDQk1cle — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2020

The former Arizona Wildcat made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yard game-winning kick at the buzzer. His other two field goals were a 45-yarder and a 29-yarder that brought the Patriots within a touchdown in New England's fourth-quarter rally.

Nick Folk walk-off field goal 🎯🎯🎯pic.twitter.com/Iuq6NreFV8 — The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2020

Monday's win snapped the Patriots' four-game losing streak to bring their season record to 3-5.