Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Patriots Jets Football

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts after kicking the winning field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

 Corey Sipkin

After leading the New England Patriots to a 30-27 win over the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football, kicker Nick Folk was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. 

The former Arizona Wildcat made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yard game-winning kick at the buzzer. His other two field goals were a 45-yarder and a 29-yarder that brought the Patriots within a touchdown in New England's fourth-quarter rally. 

Monday's win snapped the Patriots' four-game losing streak to bring their season record to 3-5. 

The 36-year-old Folk is in his second stint with the Patriots. After a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the extinct Alliance of American Football, Folk signed with the Pats in 2019 but was released in just a month. Between 2007-17, Folk played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers. He was re-signed immediately to the practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster in 2020.  

In 2020, Folk has made 11 of 13 field goals. 

Folk and the Patriots return to primetime television on Sunday, when they host the Ravens on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The game starts at 6:20 p.m.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

