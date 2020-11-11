Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After leading the New England Patriots to a 30-27 win over the winless New York Jets on Monday Night Football, kicker Nick Folk was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.
Convert the game-winning field goal, earn AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Congrats, @nickfolk2: https://t.co/YGCDQk1cle— New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 11, 2020
The former Arizona Wildcat made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a 51-yard game-winning kick at the buzzer. His other two field goals were a 45-yarder and a 29-yarder that brought the Patriots within a touchdown in New England's fourth-quarter rally.
Nick Folk walk-off field goal 🎯🎯🎯pic.twitter.com/Iuq6NreFV8— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) November 10, 2020
Monday's win snapped the Patriots' four-game losing streak to bring their season record to 3-5.
The 36-year-old Folk is in his second stint with the Patriots. After a season with the Arizona Hotshots of the extinct Alliance of American Football, Folk signed with the Pats in 2019 but was released in just a month. Between 2007-17, Folk played for the Cowboys, Jets and Buccaneers. He was re-signed immediately to the practice squad, and was promoted to the active roster in 2020.
In 2020, Folk has made 11 of 13 field goals.
Folk and the Patriots return to primetime television on Sunday, when they host the Ravens on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." The game starts at 6:20 p.m.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!