Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

For the eighth time in his NFL career, kicker Nick Folk is a Special Teams Player of the Week.

The former Arizona Wildcat was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, after Folk made five field goals and one PAT in the New England Patriots' win over the New York Jets.

Four of Folk's field goals were from 42, 45, 49 and 52 yards. Folk is the first player this season to kick four field goals of at least 40 yards in a single game.

The 14-year NFL veteran has made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts this season, and is a perfect 18-for-18 on PATs.