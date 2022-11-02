 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

New England Patriots place kicker Nick Folk (6) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

For the eighth time in his NFL career, kicker Nick Folk is a Special Teams Player of the Week. 

The former Arizona Wildcat was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday, after Folk made five field goals and one PAT in the New England Patriots' win over the New York Jets. 

Four of Folk's field goals were from 42, 45, 49 and 52 yards. Folk is the first player this season to kick four field goals of at least 40 yards in a single game. 

The 14-year NFL veteran has made 15 of 17 field-goal attempts this season, and is a perfect 18-for-18 on PATs. 

New England (4-4) hosts the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1) on Sunday at 11 a.m. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

