Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk sets NFL record for consecutive field goals under 50 yards

Nick Folk made NFL history on Sunday.
In the second quarter of the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Foxboro, the former Arizona Wildcat made a 35-yard field goal — his 57th consecutive made field goal under 50 yards, an NFL record. Ryan Succop previously held the record for his from stretch from 2014-17 with the Titans.
The 37-year-old Folk finished Sunday making both field goal attempts, with his final attempt from 50 yards at the end of the first half.
Patriots K Nick Folk just made his 57th consecutive field goal under 50 yards, setting the record for the longest such streak in NFL history.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022
Folk, who's now in his fourth season with the Patriots, has not missed a sub-50-yard field goal since New England's season opener against the Dolphins in 2020.
Over his 15-year NFL career, Folk is 324-for-393 on field goals and 441-for-443 on PATs.
