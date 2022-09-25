Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk sets NFL record for consecutive field goals under 50 yards

Nick Folk made NFL history on Sunday.

In the second quarter of the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Foxboro, the former Arizona Wildcat made a 35-yard field goal — his 57th consecutive made field goal under 50 yards, an NFL record. Ryan Succop previously held the record for his from stretch from 2014-17 with the Titans.

The 37-year-old Folk finished Sunday making both field goal attempts, with his final attempt from 50 yards at the end of the first half.

Patriots K Nick Folk just made his 57th consecutive field goal under 50 yards, setting the record for the longest such streak in NFL history. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Folk, who's now in his fourth season with the Patriots, has not missed a sub-50-yard field goal since New England's season opener against the Dolphins in 2020.