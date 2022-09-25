 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat Nick Folk sets NFL record for consecutive field goals under 50 yards

New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk (6) bumps fists with New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey (7), after kicking a field goal during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

 Lynne Sladky

Nick Folk made NFL history on Sunday. 

In the second quarter of the New England Patriots' 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Foxboro, the former Arizona Wildcat made a 35-yard field goal — his 57th consecutive made field goal under 50 yards, an NFL record. Ryan Succop previously held the record for his from stretch from 2014-17 with the Titans. 

The 37-year-old Folk finished Sunday making both field goal attempts, with his final attempt from 50 yards at the end of the first half. 

Folk, who's now in his fourth season with the Patriots, has not missed a sub-50-yard field goal since New England's season opener against the Dolphins in 2020. 

Over his 15-year NFL career, Folk is 324-for-393 on field goals and 441-for-443 on PATs. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

