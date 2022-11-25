 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Wildcat QB Jordan McCloud transfers to James Madison

Arizona quarterback Jordan McCloud, 3, smiles while walking past fellow teammates before Arizona's team stretching and warm-ups during Arizona Football's spring scrimmage at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz. on March 26, 2022.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

Hours after Arizona's regular season finale win over Arizona State on Friday to secure the Territorial Cup for the first time in five seasons, former UA quarterback Jordan McCloud announced his commitment to James Madison. 

McCloud, a redshirt junior from Tampa, Florida, didn't appear in a game this season for the Wildcats, and left the program just before Arizona's loss to Oregon in October. James Madison is the third program McCloud has played for. 

The 6-foot-1-inch McCloud transferred to Arizona from South Florida last season. At USF, McCloud played in 20 games in 2019 and '20, passing for 2,770 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — and rushing for 357 yards and five touchdowns. After transferring to the UA, McCloud was initially the backup quarterback before replacing Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer during the Oregon and UCLA games in 2021, but suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Bruins.

A former FCS powerhouse, James Madison joined the FBS this season as the newest member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Dukes are head coached by Curt Cignetti, who has a 40-8 record at JMU. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

