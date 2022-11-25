Ex-Wildcat QB Jordan McCloud transfers to James Madison

Hours after Arizona's regular season finale win over Arizona State on Friday to secure the Territorial Cup for the first time in five seasons, former UA quarterback Jordan McCloud announced his commitment to James Madison.

McCloud, a redshirt junior from Tampa, Florida, didn't appear in a game this season for the Wildcats, and left the program just before Arizona's loss to Oregon in October. James Madison is the third program McCloud has played for.

The 6-foot-1-inch McCloud transferred to Arizona from South Florida last season. At USF, McCloud played in 20 games in 2019 and '20, passing for 2,770 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — and rushing for 357 yards and five touchdowns. After transferring to the UA, McCloud was initially the backup quarterback before replacing Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer during the Oregon and UCLA games in 2021, but suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Bruins.