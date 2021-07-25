Ex-Wildcat Ricky Elmore talks about Jedd Fisch, playing with Gronk and how 'iron sharpens iron'

What was unique about your time at the UA?

A: “I look back and reminisce, but it was a great opportunity for myself and I was fortunate enough to play a few years after college. But Mike Stoops and Mark Stoops, I liked playing for them. They kept us on the edge of our seats, they kept us all super-accountable, their hearts were on fire every single day. Unfortunately, we were a couple plays away from playing in a Rose Bowl, but those guys went to war every single day; it didn’t matter if it was practice or film on Sunday. Those guys were maniacs, but they kept all the guys on the team on the edge of our seats so we could play at our full potential.”

If you could change one outcome of the 2009 season, what would it be?

A: “Everyone knows about the Washington call that was bad.”

The game where Nick Foles’ bubble-screen pass grazed Delashaun Dean’s foot and the ground, and the ball was caught by Washington’s Mason Foster for a touchdown and was ruled an interception instead of an incomplete pass?