The Super Bowl will feature another Arizona Wildcat as tight end Rob Gronkowski and the New England Patriots took down the Kansas City Chiefs 37-31 in the AFC Championship.
Gronkowski will now play in his third consecutive Super Bowl, his fourth in five years and fifth all-time since being drafted by the Patriots in 2010.
The ex-Wildcat finished Sunday night's contest in Kansas City with six catches for 79 yards.
The Patriots took a 14-0 lead in the first half, but the Chiefs surged back in the second half and took a 21-17 advantage following a Tom Brady interception. In the previous play, game officials reviewed a punt that was ruled as a touchdown for Kansas City after what appeared to skim Julian Edelman's thumb.
Did Edelman touch this?!
(via @thecheckdown)
Upon review, officials ruled Edelman did not touch the ball, but Patriots quarterback Brady threw an interception following the call. Moments later, the Chiefs took the lead.
In the fourth quarter, Kansas City then took a 28-24 lead with 2:03 left to play, but the Patriots marched down the field and capped off the game with a touchdown after Gronkowski caught a clutch 25-yard pass on third-and-five, which put New England on the two-yard line to set up first-and-goal.
Re-GRONK-ulous!
Patriots held on to a 31-28 lead with 39 seconds, but Chiefs' Harrison Butker nailed a 39-yard field goal to send the game into overtime.
One drive into overtime was all the Pats needed to punch their ticket to another Super Bowl.
Brady and head coach Bill Belichick will play in their ninth Super Bowl together with hopes of capturing their sixth title. New England will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.