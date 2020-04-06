Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski named to NFL's All-Decade Team

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team on Monday. The former Arizona Wildcat, who retired from the NFL following the 2018-19 season, joined Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce as the only tight ends selected to the All-Decade Team.

Gronkowski's entire NFL career was played in the 2010s after he was drafted by the Patriots at No. 42 overall in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft following a productive college career at the UA, albeit came off a season-ending back injury that sidelined him for the entire 2009 season.

In nine seasons, the three-time Super Bowl champion caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns, and was a four-time All-Pro selection in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017.