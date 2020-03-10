You are the owner of this article.
Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski nearing deal to join WWE, per report

Arizona Wildcat. All-Pro tight end in the NFL with the New England Patriots. Fox NFL personality. The next adventure for Rob Gronkowski? Possibly a professional wrestling career. 

On Tuesday, Ryan Satin, host of "WWE Backstage" on FS1, reported "Gronk" is nearing a contract deal with the WWE and could make his debut as early as March 20 on "Friday Night Smackdown" in New Orleans. Gronkowski's potential role in the WWE is still unknown. 

Since retiring from the NFL following the 2019 season, the three-time Super Bowl champion became an advocate for CBD remedies for physical rehab and, most recently, was a personality for NFL on Fox. 

If the deal comes to fruition, it wouldn't be the first time Gronkowski appeared in the WWE. In 2017, Gronkowski assisted wrestler Mojo Rawley to win the Andre the Giant Battle Royale at Wrestle Mania 33. 

