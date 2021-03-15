Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year deal

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski put an end to his free agency status after agreeing to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Gronkowski returns to the Super Bowl-winning franchise after one season with the Bucs, when the former Arizona Wildcat came out of retirement to reunite with longtime quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay last season.

Although "Gronk" wasn't the pass-catcher from his days with the New England Patriots, he was still of value as a blocker for an offense that ranked fourth in rushing yards.

In Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, Gronkowski caught six passes — on seven targets — for 67 yards and two touchdowns to become the only player in NFL history besides Jerry Rice to have multiple touchdown receptions in multiple Super Bowls, and the only player in NFL history to catch a pass in five different Super Bowls.

If Gronkowski wins another Super Bowl, he'll have the most NFL championships among Pac-12 products.

The former Wildcat will return to his old college stomping grounds to serve as an honorary coach against fellow UA — and Patriots — legend Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring game on April 24, which caps the UA's spring practice period.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

