Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers on 1-year deal

Chiefs Buccaneers Super Bowl Football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski put an end to his free agency status after agreeing to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year, $10 million deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday. 

Gronkowski returns to the Super Bowl-winning franchise after one season with the Bucs, when the former Arizona Wildcat came out of retirement to reunite with longtime quarterback Tom Brady, who signed with Tampa Bay last season. 

Although "Gronk" wasn't the pass-catcher from his days with the New England Patriots, he was still of value as a blocker for an offense that ranked fourth in rushing yards.

In Tampa Bay's Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in February, Gronkowski caught six passes — on seven targets — for 67 yards and two touchdowns to become the only player in NFL history besides Jerry Rice to have multiple touchdown receptions in multiple Super Bowls, and the only player in NFL history to catch a pass in five different Super Bowls.

If Gronkowski wins another Super Bowl, he'll have the most NFL championships among Pac-12 products. 

The former Wildcat will return to his old college stomping grounds to serve as an honorary coach against fellow UA — and Patriots — legend Tedy Bruschi in Arizona's spring game on April 24, which caps the UA's spring practice period. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

