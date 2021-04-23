Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record at Arizona Stadium

Rob Gronkowski has gained a few titles during his professional career: Super Bowl winner, All-Pro tight end, WWE champion and now ... Guinness World Record holder.

The former Arizona Wildcat and Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, who is in Tucson for the first time in over a decade to serve as an honorary coach for the UA's spring game on Saturday at noon, set a record for "highest altitude catch of an American football" Friday evening.

While donning a custom navy blue No. 48 (his number in college) Arizona jersey over shoulder pads and a helmet, "Gronk" caught a football that was dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet above the turf at Arizona Stadium. Upon catching the football, the video board at Arizona Stadium flipped to a "World Record Broken" screen, and pandemonium broke out. Current Wildcats rushed to Gronkowski standing midfield and celebrated with the most decorated NFL Cat of all time.

UA legend Tedy Bruschi, who is coaching against Gronkowski in Saturday's spring game, filmed the record-breaking sequence.