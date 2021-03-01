Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski to coach in Arizona Wildcats' spring football game

For the first time in a decade, tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the University of Arizona as a coach in the Wildcats' spring game slated for April 24, a source told the Star Monday evening.

UA head coach Jedd Fisch held a virtual video call with Arizona football alumni on Monday to inform them along with other program plans as the Wildcats prepare for the spring practice period, which begins on March 23.

"Gronk," after recently winning his fourth Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after ending his one-year retirement, will coach against fellow ex-Wildcat — and New England Patriots legend — Tedy Bruschi, who joined the UA's staff as a senior advisor to Fisch and the other coaches. It's unknown if the UA's spring game will be open for fans to attend.

The last time Gronkowski was at Arizona Stadium was during the 2011 UA football spring game following his rookie season with the Patriots. In two seasons at Arizona, Gronkowski caught 75 passes for 1,197 yards and 16 touchdowns. The star tight end missed his final year at the UA in 2009 with a season-ending back injury, before he was taken by New England in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft.

The program also announced on Monday that it will hold its Pro Day leading up to the 2021 draft on March 17 at Arizona Stadium. Running back Gary Brightwell, defensive lineman Roy Lopez Jr. and cornerback Lorenzo Burns will participate in Arizona's Pro Day. Former safety Tristan Cooper and wide receiver Cedric Peterson will also take part in the event, as their Pro Day was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

