Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski wins fourth Super Bowl after Bucs rout Chiefs in Tampa Bay

Gronk is a champion, again.

Rob Gronkowski won his fourth Super Bowl on Sunday after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cruised past defending champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to become the first host team to win the big game.

Gronkowski, who returned to the NFL this season to reunite with longtime quarterback Tom Brady after a one-year retirement, is the first former Arizona Wildcat to win four Super Bowls along with six appearances, and the only player in program history

That wasn't the only milestone Gronkowski reached on Sunday.

The ex-UA tight end hauled in six catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns, the only player in NFL history besides Jerry Rice to have multiple touchdown receptions in multiple Super Bowls. Both of Gronkowski's touchdowns came in the first half including the first touchdown of the game with 37 seconds left in the first quarter.

