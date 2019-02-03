In a back-and-forth punt battle, Rob Gronkowski had arguably the most important catch of Super Bowl 53 as the New England Patriots took down the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta.
In the fourth quarter with the game tied 3-3, Gronkowski hauled in a 29-yard pass from quarterback Tom Brady, which set up the Patriots inside the two-yard line with running back Sony Michel capping off the drive with a touchdown.
Former Wildcat Rob Gronkowski coming down with one of the most important catches of #SuperBowl 53. pic.twitter.com/4B4eaFjW7y— The Wildcaster (@TheWildcaster) February 4, 2019
The former Arizona Wildcat finished the night with six catches for 87 yards while Brady completed 21 of 35 passes for 262 yards and one interception.
Sunday's win marked Gronkowski's third Super Bowl victory (2014, 2016, 2018) in five attempts. Gronkowski also became the second Wildcat to win three Super Bowls along with linebacker Tedy Bruschi, who won it in 2001, 2003 and 2004.