Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 championship at WrestleMania

Rob Gronkowski: three-time Super Bowl winner and now the latest to win a WWE title belt.

The former Arizona Wildcat hosted WWE's WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, and participated in the 24/7 championship, an event that includes any pro wrestler regardless of WWE ranking or gender. Since "Gronk" is a WWE rookie, he was able to compete for the 24/7 championship belt and won by pinning Mojo Rawley.

Gronkowski came close to winning the title belt Saturday night, but Rawley pinned champion R-Truth.

Gronkowski can lose the title belt at any point and any location in 24 hours only if a WWE referee is present.

For now, Gronkowski gets to celebrate life as a WWE title belt holder.

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

