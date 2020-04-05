You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 championship at WrestleMania

Ex-Wildcat Rob Gronkowski wins WWE 24/7 championship at WrestleMania

New England Patriots' Rob Gronkowski answers questions during media day for NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

 David J. Phillip

Rob Gronkowski: three-time Super Bowl winner and now the latest to win a WWE title belt. 

The former Arizona Wildcat hosted WWE's WrestleMania 36 on Sunday, and participated in the 24/7 championship, an event that includes any pro wrestler regardless of WWE ranking or gender. Since "Gronk" is a WWE rookie, he was able to compete for the 24/7 championship belt and won by pinning Mojo Rawley. 

Gronkowski came close to winning the title belt Saturday night, but Rawley pinned champion R-Truth. 

Gronkowski can lose the title belt at any point and any location in 24 hours only if a WWE referee is present. 

For now, Gronkowski gets to celebrate life as a WWE title belt holder. 

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News