Before safety Robert Golden could even play a game with the Kansas City Chiefs, he announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will no longer be a part of the team for the 2018 season. Golden signed with the Chiefs in April.
I am no longer a Kansas City Chief. Although I appreciate the opportunity that organization gave me, the fit was not ideal for me. Look forward to being in a better situation here in the near future! 🙏🏾— Robert Golden (@R0bG0lden) August 16, 2018
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golden's agent Jordan Woy said the former Arizona Wildcat asked to be released by the Chiefs, because he wasn't contributing to the team the way he wanted to.
Golden went undrafted in 2012 and played for the Steelers the last six seasons. In Pittsburgh, Golden contributed 80 tackles in 92 games and was also the special teams captain in 2016 as a member of the kickoff, punt and kick return units. Last season, Golden showed off his quarterback skills on a fake punt that is shown below.
Golden also started 12 games for the Steelers.
Now entering his seventh season in the NFL, Golden is actively searching for a team to join before the regular season starts.