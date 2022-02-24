Ex-Wildcat Scooby Wright ready to give pro football one more shot — this time in USFL

A: “No, I’m still going to play linebacker. About two weeks ago when I was getting ready for a big jiujitsu tournament, I competed at 215 (pounds), so I was already walking around at 215. I’ve just cut back on the cardio a bit more and now I’m walking around at 220. I’ll probably be playing at either 220 or 225, and just be mobile, fast and explosive. That’s how I think I’m going to be playing.”

A: “I always knew that if the opportunity came about, I’d probably be really interested in it. This is a great opportunity and I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in. After talking to the fire captain at the place I volunteer at, he said, 'Scooby, you can be a firefighter until you’re 57 years old, and if you want to go play football or whatever, it’s not going to matter in the big scheme of things.' And then for the mixed-martial arts, I gotta cut down on that, and that’s the downside of all this, but I truly believe that made me a better football player. I’m going to take all the things I’ve picked up during the transition and put it back on the football field and get after it."