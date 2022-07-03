Ex-Wildcat Scooby Wright's pick-six lifts Birmingham Stallions to USFL championship

A former Arizona Wildcat helped deliver a championship in the inaugural season of the revived USFL.

With the Birmingham Stallions leading the Philadelphia Stars 26-23 with 3:03 left to play in the USFL championship game in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, former UA star linebacker and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Scooby Wright intercepted quarterback K.J. Costello's — who was substituting for the injured former Northern Arizona Lumberjack Case Cookus — pass and returned it for a touchdown, to extend Birmingham's lead and win the title.

Wright, who returned to the gridiron this season after becoming a mixed-martial artist and firefighter, joined the Stallions after stints in the XFL and AAF.

"After playing in two failed spring leagues and finally having to play one all the way through, this means a lot," Wright said on the Fox broadcast after the game. "There's been a lot of uncertainty with football and stuff, and I'm just glad this day is here, allowing me to play for the people I love my teammates."

Scooby Wright just secured a USFL championship for the Birmingham Stallions! 😯 pic.twitter.com/aY88hHiSz4 — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) July 4, 2022

THE BIRMINGHAM STALLIONS ARE USFL CHAMPIONS 🏆🐎 pic.twitter.com/HRvmuFhdId — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

Scooby Pick Six + Drone Cam = 🔥🔥🔥Can't get enough of these Championship Drone Cam angles ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l0vSDNAVpu — USFL (@USFL) July 4, 2022

Birmingham finished the season 11-1, with its lone loss against former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and the Houston Gamblers.

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.