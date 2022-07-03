 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Arizona Daily Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Ex-Wildcat Scooby Wright's pick-six lifts Birmingham Stallions to USFL championship

Philadelphia Stars quarterback Case Cookus, left, is pressured by Birmingham Stallions inside linebacker Scooby Wright during the first half of a USFL football game for the league championship, Sunday, July. 3, 2022, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

 David Dermer

A former Arizona Wildcat helped deliver a championship in the inaugural season of the revived USFL. 

With the Birmingham Stallions leading the Philadelphia Stars 26-23 with 3:03 left to play in the USFL championship game in Canton, Ohio on Sunday, former UA star linebacker and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Scooby Wright intercepted quarterback K.J. Costello's — who was substituting for the injured former Northern Arizona Lumberjack Case Cookus — pass and returned it for a touchdown, to extend Birmingham's lead and win the title. 

Wright, who returned to the gridiron this season after becoming a mixed-martial artist and firefighter, joined the Stallions after stints in the XFL and AAF. 

"After playing in two failed spring leagues and finally having to play one all the way through, this means a lot," Wright said on the Fox broadcast after the game. "There's been a lot of uncertainty with football and stuff, and I'm just glad this day is here, allowing me to play for the people I love my teammates." 

People are also reading…

Birmingham finished the season 11-1, with its lone loss against former Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin and the Houston Gamblers. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams loses to Harmony Tan in first-round Wimbledon match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News