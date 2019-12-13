Arizona Wildcats alum Rob Gronkowski might be the greatest NFL tight end ever.
The league said Friday night he’s at least in the top five.
The former Patriots star was one of five tight ends named to the NFL 100 All-Time Team, an all-time all-star squad that commemorates the league’s 100th season.
Gronkowski played for the UA in 2007 and 2008. Back surgery kept him off the field in 2009, but he was picked in the second round of the 2010 draft.
He was named to five Pro Bowls and four first-team all-pro units — and won three Super Bowls — in a nine-year career, all with the Patriots, that ended after last season.
He was one of 12 tight end nominees. The other four to make the team include former Bears tight end Mike Ditka, former Chargers standout Kellen Winslow, former Falcons and Chiefs stud Tony Gonzalez and former Colts star John Mackey.
All four are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame — and Gronkowski figures to be, too, once he is eligible.