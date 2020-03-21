Ex-Wildcat Will Parks agrees to 1-year deal with Eagles, returns to hometown of Philadelphia

Will Parks is coming home.
The safety and former Arizona Wildcat reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with his hometown NFL team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, per team reporter Chris McPherson.
NBC Philadelphia's John Clark reported Parks had better salary offers from the Vikings and Lions, but he turned it down to join the Eagles.
The Philadelphia native will return home after a four-year rookie stint with the Denver Broncos from 2016-19. In Denver, the 6-foot-1-inch, 194-pound Parks appeared in 62 games for the Broncos, including 15 starts, and recorded 149 tackles and four interceptions as a safety-nickel back hybrid.
Parks joins an Eagles defense that bolstered its secondary over the last week since the start of the NFL free agency period. After releasing Pro Bowl safety Malcolm Jenkins, the Eagles traded for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay from Detroit, while re-signing safety Rodney McLeod.
Parks was embedded in the Philadelphia community despite being removed for eight years. The Germantown High School product is a two-time recipient of the Broncos Community Ambassador Award after his charitable efforts in his hometown. In August of 2018, Parks' great-uncle, Barry Parks, was gunned down and murdered while awaiting a bus to head into work. Parks was impacted by gun violence in growing up in North Philadelphia his entire life.
Parks partnered with Philadelphia CeaseFire and NFL's "My Cleats, My Cause" campaign to spread awareness on gun violence.
Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports