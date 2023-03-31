For the first time ever, Arizona's spring game will have honorary defensive coordinators — and they're arguably the two best all-time cornerbacks to play for the Wildcats.

Antoine Cason, a Jim Thorpe Award winner and last first-round NFL draft pick the UA has produced, and Chris McAlister, a three-time All-Pac-10 selection and three-time Pro Bowler, will serve as honorary defensive coordinators, the program announced on Friday.

Cason will team up with UA legend and former teammate Rob Gronkowski, while McAlister will coordinate the team head coached by former Arizona fullback Chris Gronkowski in the Wildcats' "Gronk Bowl" to wrap up spring practice.

After starring at Mt. San Antonio College, McAlister was a standout cornerback for the Wildcats under head coach Dick Tomey from 1996-98 and helped Arizona to its best season in program history, when the UA went 12-1 and knocked off Nebraska in the 1998 Holiday Bowl; his No. 11 jersey was retired during the 2010 season.

McAlister was a unanimous All-American in 1998, then was drafted 10th overall by the Baltimore Ravens. As a part of one of the best defenses in NFL history, McAlister contributed to a Ravens team that won the Super Bowl in 2000.

Cason was one of then-Arizona head coach Mike Stoops' first recruits and played for the Wildcats from 2004-07, and was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection and All-American. Cason logged 183 tackles and 15 interceptions during his UA career. After Arizona, Cason, a was the 27th overall pick by the San Diego Chargers in the 2008 NFL draft.