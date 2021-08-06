Ex-Wildcats Brooks Reed, Earl Mitchell joining Arizona Stadium's Ring of Honor

Two Mike Stoops-era defensive standouts are headed to the Arizona Stadium Ring of Honor.
Brooks Reed and Earl Mitchell will be added based on their NFL experience. Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch made the announcement following Friday's practice, the first of training camp. Both are expected to be honored during the Nov. 6 homecoming game against Cal.
"I'm really excited about that," Fisch said. "I was just told that walking off the field today."
Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says Brooks Reed and Earl Mitchell are entering the UA Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/Ltxq0f2qyX— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 6, 2021
Reed and Mitchell are the 47th and 48th football players to join the Ring of Honor. To qualify, players must be first-team All-Americans; national "players of distinction"; Pac-10/12 players, freshmen or offensive or defensive players of the year; owners of three or more career records; Olympic medalists; or play 10 years in the pros.
Mitchell and Reed both qualified by playing a decade in the NFL. Mitchell, a defensive tackle, played from 2010-19 in the league, retiring following his second stint with the 49ers. In 130 games with the Texans, Dolphins and 49ers, Mitchell logged 240 tackles and 6 1/2 sacks.
"It's a huge honor," Mitchell said in a video posted to social media.
Reed, a Sabino High School product, played defensive end at the UA before transitioning to a 3-4 linebacker in the pros. Reed played four seasons (2011-14) with the Texans, four (2015-18) with the Falcons and one (2019) with the Cardinals. He joined the Titans late in the 2020 season, and was part of the club's playoff push. Reed is currently a free agent.
In 131 NFL games, Reed amassed 288 tackles and 23 1/2 sacks.
In a video posted to social media, Reed thanked Stoops, former strength coach Corey Edmond and his college position coach, Jeff Hammerschmidt.
"I can't wait for Homecoming," Reed said.