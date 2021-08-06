Ex-Wildcats Brooks Reed, Earl Mitchell joining Arizona Stadium's Ring of Honor

Two Mike Stoops-era defensive standouts are headed to the Arizona Stadium Ring of Honor.

Brooks Reed and Earl Mitchell will be added based on their NFL experience. Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch made the announcement following Friday's practice, the first of training camp. Both are expected to be honored during the Nov. 6 homecoming game against Cal.

"I'm really excited about that," Fisch said. "I was just told that walking off the field today."

Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch says Brooks Reed and Earl Mitchell are entering the UA Ring of Honor. pic.twitter.com/Ltxq0f2qyX — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 6, 2021

Reed and Mitchell are the 47th and 48th football players to join the Ring of Honor. To qualify, players must be first-team All-Americans; national "players of distinction"; Pac-10/12 players, freshmen or offensive or defensive players of the year; owners of three or more career records; Olympic medalists; or play 10 years in the pros.