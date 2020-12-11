Ex-Wildcats express frustration with Arizona during Territorial Cup

As the Arizona Wildcats struggled against arch rival Arizona State in the 2020 Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium, former UA players didn't hide their feelings.
Here are what a few former Arizona players tweeted during the game:
Matt Scott
Just fire everyone please! This product we are putting on the field is hard to watch— Matt Scott (@mscottqb10) December 12, 2020
Shun Brown
CAME IN TALKING ABOUT CHANGING THE CULTURE ! YEA YOU DID THAT FOR SURE ! GETTIN OUR ASS WHOPPED ! IVE BEEN KEEPING MY PEACE SINCE I LEFT AND DID ME WRONG ! BUT YOUR COACHING IS SHIT ! TRUST ME I KNOW BECAUSE I PLAYED FOR YOU !— SHUN b🔥 (@ShunBrown06) December 12, 2020
Cam Denson
Fork em lol— Cam Denson (@camdenson5) December 11, 2020
Jake Fischer
Fire everybody— Jake Fischer (@JakeFischer33) December 12, 2020
