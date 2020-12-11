 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Wildcats express frustration with Arizona during Territorial Cup

Ex-Wildcats express frustration with Arizona during Territorial Cup

112518-spt-uafb main-p15.JPG

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Shun Brown (6) flexes after a long kick return during the second quarter of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils in the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

As the Arizona Wildcats struggled against arch rival Arizona State in the 2020 Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium, former UA players didn't hide their feelings. 

Here are what a few former Arizona players tweeted during the game:

Matt Scott

Shun Brown

Cam Denson

Jake Fischer

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Back Page Ep. 7: Territorial Cup X-factors, game predictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News