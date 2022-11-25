Ex-Wildcats QB Jordan McCloud transfers to James Madison

Hours after Arizona's regular season finale win over Arizona State on Friday to secure the Territorial Cup for the first time since 2016, former Wildcats quarterback Jordan McCloud announced his commitment to James Madison.

McCloud, a redshirt junior from Tampa, Florida, didn't appear in a game this season for the Wildcats, and left the program just before Arizona's loss to Oregon in October.

JMU will be looking for a quarterback following the expected departure of senior Todd Centeio, who threw for 2,410 yards and 21 touchdowns heading into Saturday's regular-season finale against Coastal Carolina. Backup Billy Atkins, a freshman, has attempted 43 passes through the Dukes' first 10 games.

James Madison is McCloud's third program.

"Faith is all I know," McCloud posted to social media, along with the hasthtag #committed.

The 6-foot-1-inch McCloud transferred to Arizona from South Florida last season. At USF, McCloud played in 20 games in 2019 and '20, passing for 2,770 yards, 21 touchdowns and 10 interceptions — and rushing for 357 yards and five touchdowns. After transferring to the UA, McCloud was initially the backup quarterback before replacing Gunner Cruz and Will Plummer during the Oregon and UCLA games in 2021, but suffered a season-ending leg injury against the Bruins.