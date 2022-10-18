Ex-Wildcats, 'T-Locs' contributing as first half of NFL season wraps up

The NFL is over a month and some change into the 2022 season, and a handful of Tucson natives and former Arizona Wildcats are impacting their respective teams.

Here's how the ex-Cats — and a few "T-Locs" — are faring as the NFL season nears its midway point.

Stanley Berryhill III, Arizona Cardinals

Connection: Former Mountain View High School and UA wide receiver

How it's going: Berryhill was released by the Atlanta Falcons after an undrafted training camp stint, but returned to his home state and signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad.

Gary Brightwell, New York Giants

Connection: Former UA running back

How it's going: Brightwell scored his first NFL touchdown in a 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers earlier this month. As a backup running back for the 5-1 Giants, Brightwell has four carries for 19 yards and a touchdown. He has also found a niche on special teams, logging eight returns for 177 yards.

Dane Cruikshank, Chicago Bears

Connection: Former UA cornerback

How it's going: Cruikshank has played 38 snaps on special teams. He’s the backup strong safety to Jaquan Brisker.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, San Francisco 49ers

Connection: Former Tucson High and Mountain View High School and UA safety

How it's going: Flannigan-Fowles moved from safety to linebacker, and has recorded nine tackles, one sack and one quarterback pressure in his new role. Flannigan-Fowles has played 38 snaps on defense and 104 on special teams.

Nick Foles, Indianapolis Colts

Connection: Former UA quarterback

How it's going: The only Super Bowl MVP in UA history went from backing up Andy Dalton and Justin Fields in Chicago to backing up Matt Ryan in Indianapolis. Foles has taken two offensive snaps, but hasn’t recorded a stat.

Nick Folk, New England Patriots

Connection: Former UA kicker

How it's going: Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about Folk during a postgame press conference this season. "Nick is so consistent," he said. "You kind of start to take it for granted until you realize how difficult it is. … Nick makes it look so easy and it’s what we see in practice. You get some crazy wind and the ball goes right between the uprights all the time. I can’t say enough Nick Folk. He’s so professional, so consistent, so dependable and when you stop and think about how hard that job is over the amount of time we’re talking about, it’s really impressive." Folk missed a 45-yard field goal in the Pats' 38-15 win over the Browns on Sunday. The last time Folk missed a field goal under 50 yards was against the Dolphins in the Patriots’ season opener in 2020. Folk has made 331 of his 401 field-goal attempts over his 15-year NFL career.

Roy Lopez, Houston Texans

Connection: Former UA defensive tackle

How it's going: Lopez has recorded 11 tackles, one stop for loss and a pass breakup this season. Lopez is a starting defensive tackle for the 1-3-1 Texans.

Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders

Connection: Former Canyon del Oro High School linebacker

How it's going: Las Vegas signed Martinez to a one-year, $1.1 million deal after he was waived by the New York Giants. Martinez, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last season, has one tackle.

Will Parks, New York Jets

Connection: Former UA safety

How it's going: Parks scooped up a blocked punt and returned it 20 yards for his first-career touchdown in Sunday's win over the Packers. Parks has played mostly special teams this season, but earned 24 defensive reps against the Dolphins earlier this month.

J.J. Taylor, New England Patriots

Connection: Former UA running back

How it's going: Taylor is a member of the Patriots' practice squad, one year after rushing 19 times for 37 yards and two touchdowns.

Levi Wallace, Pittsburgh Steelers

Connection: Former Tucson High defensive back

How it's going: Wallace signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers before the season. The Steelers’ defense has given up the second-most passing yards (1,667) this season — just 20 fewer than the Atlanta Falcons. Wallace has 13 tackles, four pass breakups and one interception for the 2-4 Steelers.

Jace Whittaker, Arizona Cardinals

Connection: Former UA cornerback