The way his coaches describe him, sophomore tailback Gary Brightwell sounds a lot like J.J. Taylor. Only bigger.
So it makes sense that Brightwell has climbed the depth chart — to the point where he and Taylor are expected to share the workload for the Arizona Wildcats.
Offensive coordinator Noel Mazzone was the latest to compliment Brightwell, who arrived in Tucson as a running back but spent most of his freshman season as a slot receiver.
“He’s a really explosive guy. Smart,” Mazzone said Wednesday. “One of the things I really like about our running backs, both of them have a very high football IQ, which is very helpful for the other 10 guys on the field.
“I never notice them. When I don’t notice them, then they’re doing a great job.”
Taylor entered 2018 as the favorite to start, and that still might be the case. He was the Pac-12 Co-Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, rushing for 847 yards and five touchdowns.
But Mazzone alluded to a “one-two” combo featuring Taylor and Brightwell, who also has gotten practice reps with the first unit.
It makes sense to split up the work. Listed at 5 feet 6 inches and 184 pounds, Taylor isn’t built to carry the ball 20 or more times each week. Brightwell is 6-1, 206.
Brightwell appears to have gained separation from fellow sophomore Nathan Tilford, who came to Arizona with more recruiting fanfare. Brightwell was a three-star recruit who committed to Arizona on Feb. 1, 2017 – which also happened to be signing day. He had been committed to Temple, the only other FBS school known to have offered him a scholarship.
Brightwell is from Chester, Pennsylvania. As a senior in high school, he played for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore.
It was Brightwell’s idea to move to slot receiver last season. Arizona had a logjam at running back with Taylor and seniors Nick Wilson and Zach Green.
Brightwell didn’t touch the ball on offense. He made two tackles on special teams. Now he’s in line for a significant role.
“He worked hard during the offseason, in the weight room and when we’re on the field,” Taylor said. “Just a great athlete. He’s going to be a great asset to the team.”
On backup QB battle
With the Sept. 1 opener against BYU just 2½ weeks away, Arizona is starting to pare down its rotations in practice.
The search for quarterback Khalil Tate’s backup continues, and it might not end when the season begins.
Mazzone described the battle as “just kind of a committee of guys … Khalil and the other six quarterbacks.”
Mazzone did acknowledge that two backups — second-year players K’Hari Lane and Rhett Rodriguez — have an advantage over the others.
Unlike freshmen Kevin Doyle and Jamarye Joiner, Lane and Rodriguez participated in 15 spring practices. That gave them a head start on learning a new offense. Lane played with the second unit during the portion of Saturday’s scrimmage that was open to the media.
“K’Hari’s working hard on being more consistent,” Mazzone said. “Instead of two great plays and ‘Oh, what was that?’ That’s where he is.
“Rhett’s had a solid camp. He’s a smart guy. Obviously, he knows football. So he’s gotta learn to play within his abilities.”
Mazzone also has been impressed with Doyle and Joiner, saying both “definitely get it. I love how they act as quarterbacks.”
None of the would-be backups — a group that also includes walk-ons Andrew Tovar and Luke Ashworth — has meaningful college experience. Nor are they getting as many reps as Tate.
“You’ve got to learn how to take mental reps because your opportunities aren’t like Khalil’s, who’s got 50 snaps of team (drills) a day and you might have 10,” Mazzone said. “It’s a little bit harder on those guys.”
But that doesn’t mean Mazzone eases up on them.
“If it’s Kevin Doyle in there, I’m not calling the exact same plays I’m calling with Khalil Tate. But we don’t coach that way,” Mazzone said. “We expect them all to learn all the exact same stuff and be just as well-versed in the offense as the next guy.”
Extra points
- Tate was named a preseason second-team All-American by Sports Illustrated.
- Asked which defensive players have stood out in practice, Mazzone indicated that linebacker Colin Schooler has been an irritant for the offense. “That goddang No. 7,” Mazzone said. “I wish we would block him every once in a while.”
- Mazzone on the offensive line, which might be Arizona’s biggest question mark: “They’re a work in progress. Obviously, the numbers are down there, and there’s a lot of youth in that group. I really have seen the lights kind of come on in them just in the last two practices. I think they’re really starting to understand.”
- Freshman Zach Williams, signed as a tight end, continues to get looks at wide receiver.
- Sophomore safety Scottie Young Jr., reinstated from suspension Friday, practiced in full pads.
- Cornerback Azizi Hearn wore No. 20 during practice, which was closed to the media. He had been wearing No. 42.
- The Wildcats are not scheduled to practice Thursday.