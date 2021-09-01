 Skip to main content
Fans at UA home sporting events are 'expected' to be vaccinated or to have had negative test
editor's pick top story

072921-tuc-spt-uafbfolo-p3

Fans high-five Arizona Wildcat players as they exit the stadium following their 2019 win over Texas Tech.

 Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

Vaccinations won’t be required to attend University of Arizona sporting events at this time, but the school does “expect” fans to have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have tested negative for the virus within the previous 72 hours.

UA athletic director Dave Heeke issued updated guidance in his “Wildcat Wednesday” newsletter. Heeke wrote the following:

“We expect all those who attend Arizona tailgating and sporting events to be vaccinated or have tested negative for the COVID virus in the last 72 hours. This expectation is necessary to ensure the safety of all those attending and participating.”

He added: “If you have not been vaccinated, tested negative for the COVID virus within the last 72 hours, or if you are currently having COVID symptoms, or if you are in any way concerned about your personal health, we encourage you to not attend these activities.”

The UA football team opens its home schedule a week from Saturday against San Diego State. It’s the first of consecutive home games at Arizona Stadium, an outdoor venue.

Per university policy, fans are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces. That includes “restrooms, elevators, common indoor spaces and indoor entertainment areas,” Heeke wrote.

Fans also will be required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, at the season opener against BYU this Saturday in Las Vegas. Allegiant Stadium is an indoor facility.

All policies pertaining to UA home events are subject to change.

