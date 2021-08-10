Faster, stronger, more explosive: Wildcats owe offseason gains to strength coach Tyler Owens

Anderson’s weight is up 10 pounds from spring; he checked in for camp at 194. Wiley’s weight is up five pounds, to 207. He was slowed by hamstring issues during spring ball. They haven’t resurfaced during training camp.

Wiley played well in 2020, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. But he wanted to make more yards after contact.

“Just finishing runs, falling forward, that's the main thing,” Wiley said. “One of the running backs that I (admire) from the league, Ezekiel Elliott, he always practices finishing forward, running through contact ... breaking arm tackles.”

The work the players have put in under Owens and the strength staff — who get more time with them during the summer than Fisch and his assistants do — can pay off in less noticeable ways.

Offensive lineman David Watson is listed at 290 pounds, down three pounds from spring. But the Amphitheater High School product looks nimble and is showing no signs of the back problems that slowed him earlier in his UA career.

Watson is entering his fourth season at Arizona but has yet to appear in a game. He has moved up to the second team and appears to have a spot in the top eight. Carroll mainly credited the work Watson has done with the strength staff.