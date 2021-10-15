Federal judge dismisses sexual harassment lawsuit filed against UA by RichRod's former office assistant

A federal judge has dismissed a 2019 lawsuit filed against the University of Arizona by ex-football coach Rich Rodriguez's former office assistant, with both parties paying their own costs and attorneys' fees.

Melissa Melendez sued Rodriguez and the UA in federal court in July 2019, alleging violation of due process, assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress, after her previous state-level claims against the UA and Rodriguez and went unanswered. Rodriguez was removed from the federal suit four months after her filing.

The case was active until Sept. 21, when lawyers for the University of Arizona filed a motion for summary judgement, asking U.S. District Judge Scott Rash to to make a ruling in the UA's favor without taking the case to trial. On Oct. 4, Melendez's lawyer, Stephanie Leach, filed a document saying Melendez and the UA agreed that the suit should be dismissed without the option to refile. Rash signed off on the dismissal the next day.

The pair of motions ends nearly four years of legal grappling involving Melendez, Rodriguez — who was fired in January 2018 — and the UA.

On December 28, 2017, Melendez filed a notice of claim — advance notice of intent to sue a public body — with the Arizona Attorney General's Office, asking for $7.5 million in damages.