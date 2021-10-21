Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Friday's Arizona-Washington game

55 Ryan Bowman vs. 74 Paiton Fears

Bowman is tied for second on the team with two sacks, but that doesn’t tell the full story. PFF credits him with a team-high 14 QB pressures, including 10 hurries. Bowman is listed as an outside linebacker but is essentially a rush end at 280 pounds.

Fears has improved in his third season as a Wildcat, becoming one of Arizona’s most durable and dependable linemen. He’s still vulnerable at times, though, yielding a time-high 14 pressures, per PFF. With injuries decimating the QB room, it’s essential for Arizona to keep Will Plummer upright.

When Washington has the ball …

Despite a veteran-laden offensive line, the Huskies have struggled to move the ball. They rank in the bottom third of the Pac-12 in scoring, total offense and rushing. UW is averaging 66.3 fewer yards on the ground per game this year (111.0) vs. last year (176.3). Meanwhile, QB Dylan Morris has the most interceptions (eight) in the conference. The Wildcats can’t let another struggling quarterback find his form against them, as Colorado’s Brendon Lewis did last week.