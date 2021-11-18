Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Friday's Arizona-Washington State game

20 Treydan Stukes vs. 8 Calvin Jackson Jr.

The former walk-on is slated to make his third straight start. He’ll be tested by Washington State’s veteran WR corps but has stood up to every challenge so far (team-low 47.1% completion rate against). “He continues to compete, down in and down out,” Arizona DC Don Brown said.

Jackson and teammate Travell Harris form the Pac-12’s most potent 1-2 punch, ranking second and third in the conference in receiving yards. Jackson is the more dangerous of the two after the catch. He leads WSU’s starting wideouts with an average of 5.5 YAC per reception, according to PFF.

The matchup

When Arizona has the ball …

The UA offense has shown signs of progress lately, topping 20 points in two of the past three games after failing to do so for 10 consecutive contests. In both of those games, Plummer passed for more than 200 yards without throwing an interception — something he’d never done previously. He needs more support from the rushing attack, which has been up and down. Arizona barely cracked 100 yards vs. Utah last week. WSU allowed 306 vs. Oregon.