Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Cal game

80 Trevon Clark vs. 4 Christian Roland-Wallace
Clark is Cal’s big receiver and its big-play receiver. The 6-4 senior averages a robust 18.0 yards per catch, the best mark in the Pac-12 among players with 20-plus receptions. Before Cal, Clark spent two seasons at El Camino College, where he averaged 17.5 yards per catch.
Roland-Wallace is Arizona’s biggest, best corner. But he has slumped lately. Roland-Wallace has allowed 12 receptions on 15 targets over the past three games, per Pro Football Focus. In the first five games, he allowed five catches on 11 targets. Arizona needs him to rebound.
3 Elijah Hicks vs. 15 Will Plummer
Hicks has emerged as Cal’s defensive leader. He paces the Golden Bears in tackles (46) and forced fumbles (three) and is tied for second in interceptions (two). Hicks is liable to line up at multiple spots, including free safety, over the slot and in the box.
Deciphering Hicks’ intentions will be a key for Plummer if he hopes to build on his breakout performance from last week. Plummer’s decision-making was on point vs. USC; he was aggressive yet also picked his spots. It was his first turnover-free start as a Wildcat.
When Cal has the ball …
The Golden Bears have one of the most balanced offenses in the Pac-12, ranking in the top half of the league in passing and rushing. Dual-threat QB Ethan Garbers, who recently passed Joe Kapp for career rushing yards by a Cal QB, leads the conference with an average of 293 total yards per game. Cal’s top two tailbacks, Christopher Brooks and Damien Moore, combined for 194 rushing yards and a touchdown last week vs. Oregon State.
When Arizona has the ball …
The Wildcats enjoyed their most productive outing of the season last week as the offense accounted for 27 points. Plummer was especially effective off of play-action (9 of 12 for 114 yards, per PFF). Jedd Fisch would like to run the ball more than a week ago, when game flow forced him to stray from the ground game. Cal ranks second in the Pac-12 in run defense (121.9 ypg). The Bears are ninth in pass defense (244.6).
Prediction: Arizona 26, Cal 23
The team that can control the ball and keep the opposing defense on the field on a warm afternoon likely will win. Cal leads the Pac-12 in time of possession (31:29 average/game). But Arizona is coming off its first game of 2021 with a third-down conversion rate of greater than 50% (8 of 15 vs. USC). Despite another loss, the Wildcats returned from L.A. feeling confident. They’re beyond due. Also worth noting: Cal is expected to be missing some players because of COVID-19 protocols.
