Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Cal game

3 Elijah Hicks vs. 15 Will Plummer

Hicks has emerged as Cal’s defensive leader. He paces the Golden Bears in tackles (46) and forced fumbles (three) and is tied for second in interceptions (two). Hicks is liable to line up at multiple spots, including free safety, over the slot and in the box.

Deciphering Hicks’ intentions will be a key for Plummer if he hopes to build on his breakout performance from last week. Plummer’s decision-making was on point vs. USC; he was aggressive yet also picked his spots. It was his first turnover-free start as a Wildcat.

When Cal has the ball …

The Golden Bears have one of the most balanced offenses in the Pac-12, ranking in the top half of the league in passing and rushing. Dual-threat QB Ethan Garbers, who recently passed Joe Kapp for career rushing yards by a Cal QB, leads the conference with an average of 293 total yards per game. Cal’s top two tailbacks, Christopher Brooks and Damien Moore, combined for 194 rushing yards and a touchdown last week vs. Oregon State.

When Arizona has the ball …