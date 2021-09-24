Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Oregon football game

92 Kyon Barrs vs. 78 Alex Forsyth

Barrs is in the midst of a breakout season. He leads Arizona with a career-high 2.5 sacks. “He’s playing hard,” defensive coordinator Don Brown said. “He listens. He's coachable. He's a year older. He's a young guy still. His best football is still in front of him.”

Forsyth is among the best pass-blocking centers in the nation. He has allowed only one QB pressure in 100 pass-blocking snaps, per PFF. Oregon also credits him with 10 knockdown blocks. Barrs’ technique will have to be on point against one of the Pac-12’s most polished blockers.

When Arizona has the ball …

Jedd Fisch didn’t announce a starting quarterback Thursday, but it sounded as if another change was imminent. Whether the starter is Gunner Cruz or Jordan McCloud, pass protection will be critical against a fierce Oregon front that could be getting star edge rusher Kayvon Thidbodeuax back from injury. Avoiding false-start penalties amid the din at Autzen Stadium also will be important to minimize long-yardage situations. Arizona has struggled to establish a running game against lesser opponents.