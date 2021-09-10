Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-San Diego State game

SAN DIEGO STATE AT ARIZONA
7 p.m. TV: ESPN RADIO: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Preview and predictions by Michael Lev
All about Arizona
All about San Diego State
Matchups to watch
HEAD TO HEAD
99 Cameron Thomas vs. 78 Donovan Laie
The two-time first-team All-Mountain West Conference selection is off to a sizzling start. Thomas recorded a team-high 3.5 TFLs vs. New Mexico State. Pro Football Focus credited him with a team-best nine QB pressures. The UA offensive line struggled in pass protection vs. BYU.
Laie gamely played through a sprained ankle in the fourth quarter vs. BYU, never leaving the field and grading out as Arizona’s top blocker. He could return to his usual LG spot if Jordan Morgan returns from injury. Either way, Laie is likely to see a lot of Thomas.
22 Greg Bell vs. 24 Treshaun Hayward
The Aztecs are a run-first team, and Bell is the centerpiece of their attack. The Nebraska transfer carried 21 times for 161 yards and one TD in the opener. It was his fifth 100-plus-yard performance — and third over 150 — in eight games at SDSU.
Hayward had an impressive debut, tying for the team lead with eight tackles. He was most effective against the run, providing a physical presence behind Arizona’s defensive line. He’s done a good job of playing catchup after not arriving on campus until training camp.
When San Diego State has the ball …
The Aztecs’ ground-and-pound approach is nothing new; they averaged more rushing yards per game (199.4) than passing yards (151.4) last year as well. QB Jordon Brookshire struggled in the opener, completing only 6 of 19 passes for 76 yards with an interception. He did score a rushing touchdown and gained 50 yards on the ground vs. Colorado last season. Arizona will aim to bottle up the running game, putting Brookshire in long-yardage situations.
When Arizona has the ball …
It took a while for the Wildcats to get going last week. Playing at a faster tempo helped, as did incorporating more play-action passes. Jedd Fisch was determined to establish the run last week. It’s hard to get a gauge on SDSU’s run defense, because New Mexico State barely tried to run (14 RB carries; 56 pass attempts). Protecting QB Gunner Cruz will be critical against a fierce, aggressive SDSU pass rush (five sacks vs. NMSU).
Prediction: Arizona 26, San Diego State 20
This is a game the Wildcats can and should win. The Aztecs are no pushover, especially on defense, but they aren’t an elite Group of Five team either. If Arizona can limit SDSU’s running game, the Aztecs will have trouble moving the ball. The biggest concern on the other side is keeping Cruz upright. The intangibles, including home field, all favor the Wildcats. It’s time for the nation’s longest active losing streak to come to an end.
