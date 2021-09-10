Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-San Diego State game

22 Greg Bell vs. 24 Treshaun Hayward

The Aztecs are a run-first team, and Bell is the centerpiece of their attack. The Nebraska transfer carried 21 times for 161 yards and one TD in the opener. It was his fifth 100-plus-yard performance — and third over 150 — in eight games at SDSU.

Hayward had an impressive debut, tying for the team lead with eight tackles. He was most effective against the run, providing a physical presence behind Arizona’s defensive line. He’s done a good job of playing catchup after not arriving on campus until training camp.

When San Diego State has the ball …

The Aztecs’ ground-and-pound approach is nothing new; they averaged more rushing yards per game (199.4) than passing yards (151.4) last year as well. QB Jordon Brookshire struggled in the opener, completing only 6 of 19 passes for 76 yards with an interception. He did score a rushing touchdown and gained 50 yards on the ground vs. Colorado last season. Arizona will aim to bottle up the running game, putting Brookshire in long-yardage situations.

When Arizona has the ball …