Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-UCLA game

45 Mitchell Agude vs. 77 Jordan Morgan

Agude is UCLA’s most disruptive defender. He leads the Pac-12 and is tied for first in the nation with four forced fumbles. He had two against Arizona last year. Jedd Fisch lauded Bruins DC Jerry Azzinaro’s ability to create one-on-one matchups for UCLA’s defensive playmakers.

Morgan, a talented but still relatively inexperienced tackle, had his best game of 2021 vs. Oregon, per PFF’s grading system. Morgan had been struggling while working through an ankle injury that sidelined him in Week 1. He should be close to 100% after last week’s bye.

When UCLA has the ball …

The Bruins rank in the top four in the Pac-12 in points, total yards and rushing yards per game. Veteran QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson is playing the best ball of his career, currently boasting career bests in yards per attempt, TD-INT ratio and efficiency rating. DTR also is a dual threat (96 rushing yards vs. ASU), but the runner Arizona needs to pay the most attention to is RB Zach Charbonnet (89.8 ypg, 6.7 ypc).

When Arizona has the ball …