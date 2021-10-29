Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-USC game

No team in the Pac-12 throws the ball more than the Trojans (42 pass attempts/game). Veteran QB Kedon Slovis leads the league at 259.7 yards per game but has an underwhelming 9-6 TD-INT ratio (first two seasons: 47-16). Slovis’ top target is perhaps the best receiver in the country. London ranks second nationally in receptions (79) and yards (1,007). Arizona’s pass defense has been vulnerable of late (232.5 ypg past two games vs. 154.0 in first five).

Prediction: USC 34, Arizona 20

The Trojans are beatable. They have an interim coach (former Arizona assistant Donte Williams); they’re 1-3 at home (lone victory vs. San Jose State); they’ve lost two in a row; and each of their four defeats has been by 14-plus points. None of that means the Wildcats are ready to beat them, especially if they fall behind. This has the makings of a get-well game for USC. We still see a win for Arizona in 2021. Just not this week.