Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Utah game

If Kayvon Thibodeaux is the most dominant defensive player in the Pac-12, Lloyd is a close second. He does everything well, from playing the run to rushing the passer (seven sacks) to dropping into coverage (three INTs). Lloyd could be the first off-ball linebacker picked in the 2022 draft.

Rocker is set to make his second straight start in what has become a backfield-by-committee. The freshman is Arizona’s highest-graded back, according to Pro Football Focus, in part because of his team-best 5.24 yards after contact per rushing attempt. His toughness will be tested by Utah’s Lloyd-led front.

When Utah has the ball …

The Utes’ run game is on a roll. Utah rushed for a season-high 441 yards last week at Stanford, as three backs topped 100 yards. The Utes have had fewer than 180 yards only once this season (70 at San Diego State). Arizona has held three of its past four opponents to 117 yards or fewer, including 28 vs. Cal last week. Utah isn’t one-dimensional, though. QB Cameron Rising has a 12-2 TD-INT ratio.

When Arizona has the ball …