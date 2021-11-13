Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's Arizona-Utah game

Utah at Arizona
TIME: Noon TV: Pac-12 Arizona
RADIO: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Preview and predictions by Michael Lev
All about Utah
All about Arizona
Head to head
9 Tavion Thomas vs. 48 Jerry Roberts
Thomas, a JC transfer who began his college career at Cincinnati, has emerged as one of the top backs in the Pac-12. He leads the league with 14 touchdowns, including eight over the past two weeks. Thomas has rushed for 337 yards over that span, averaging 7.7 yards per carry.
Roberts is also a transfer who has become a key figure for the UA defense. The former Bowling Green Falcon began the season as backup before entering the starting lineup at Colorado. He has registered 22 tackles and 2.5 TFLs (1.5 sacks) over the past three games.
0 Devin Lloyd vs. 23 Stevie Rocker Jr.
If Kayvon Thibodeaux is the most dominant defensive player in the Pac-12, Lloyd is a close second. He does everything well, from playing the run to rushing the passer (seven sacks) to dropping into coverage (three INTs). Lloyd could be the first off-ball linebacker picked in the 2022 draft.
Rocker is set to make his second straight start in what has become a backfield-by-committee. The freshman is Arizona’s highest-graded back, according to Pro Football Focus, in part because of his team-best 5.24 yards after contact per rushing attempt. His toughness will be tested by Utah’s Lloyd-led front.
When Utah has the ball …
The Utes’ run game is on a roll. Utah rushed for a season-high 441 yards last week at Stanford, as three backs topped 100 yards. The Utes have had fewer than 180 yards only once this season (70 at San Diego State). Arizona has held three of its past four opponents to 117 yards or fewer, including 28 vs. Cal last week. Utah isn’t one-dimensional, though. QB Cameron Rising has a 12-2 TD-INT ratio.
When Arizona has the ball …
The Wildcats were limited offensively last week because of injuries to their line and QB Will Plummer. Neither will be 100% this week, so Jedd Fisch will have to get creative to move the ball against the conference’s third-ranked defense. Expect to again see a sprinkling of Jamarye Joiner and/or Michael Wiley in “Wildcat” packages. Also look for an overall run-heavy approach. Fisch doesn’t want Plummer (shoulder/hand) to have to drop back 40-plus times.
Prediction: Utah 31, Arizona 17
Arizona paid a price in its win over Cal; it remains to be seen how healthy the Wildcats will be for this one. Utah has won two straight and is playing as well as anyone in the Pac-12. Can the Wildcats keep it close? Maybe. Their defensive front will have to step up again in a major way. If the Utes aren’t their sharpest – perhaps because they’re looking ahead to next week’s showdown vs. Oregon – that would help too.
