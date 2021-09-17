 Skip to main content
Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's NAU-Arizona football game
editor's pick top story

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason (90) and Jalen Harris celebrate Harris' sack against San Diego State in the first quarter of the Wildcats home opener at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 11, 2021.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

NAU AT ARIZONA

TIME: 7 p.m. TV: PAC-12 ARIZONA

RADIO: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Preview and predictions by Michael Lev

All about Arizona

All about NAU

Matchups to watch

HEAD TO HEAD

8 Stacy Chukwumezie vs. 2 Isaiah Rutherford

Chukwumezie led NAU in receiving in each of the first two games. He’s averaging 7.5 catches and 103.5 yards per contest. Chukwumezie entered this season with a career mark of 18.5 yards per catch. He was a champion long- and triple-jumper in high school.

Rutherford has lived up to his billing as a true cover corner so far. He has been targeted a team-high eight times, per Pro Football Focus, yet has allowed only three receptions. Rutherford’s length should help him match up against Chukwumezie, who’s listed at 6-2.

15 Devontae Ingram vs. 1 Stanley Berryhill III

Ingram’s college career is off to a promising start. He recorded 18 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in four spring games. He leads the team with three pass breakups. Is he savvy and strong enough to compete with a veteran UA receiving corps?

Berryhill is the leader of that group. Jedd Fisch said he’d like Berryhill to be targeted at least 10 times per game; he has averaged 11 so far. Working primarily out of the slot, Berryhill is averaging a robust 9.4 yards after the catch per reception.

Arizona wide receiver BJ Casteel (5) tries to stiff arm his way of the grip of San Diego State cornerback Tayler Hawkins (9) after a catch in the third quarter of the Wildcats home opener at Arizona Stadium, Tucson, Ariz., September 11, 2021.

When NAU has the ball …

Oklahoma State transfer Keondre Wudtee entered the season as the Lumberjacks’ starting quarterback but missed most of the first two games because of injury. Third year-freshman Jeff Widener took his place and has struggled, throwing four interceptions. NAU is averaging just 3.1 yards per rush. Even after adjusting for sack yardage, that figure is below 4.0 (3.8). The Wildcats have focused on tackling fundamentals this week after missing 16 tackles against San Diego State.

When Arizona has the ball …

Will Plummer takes over at QB for the Wildcats, who have only three touchdowns in two games. Fisch is hopeful that Plummer can get the offense into a better rhythm after a flurry of three-and-outs last week. But this could be a game in which the running game dictates the action. NAU is allowing 221.5 yards per game and 5.8 yards per attempt on the ground. Don’t be surprised if multiple UA backs approach or eclipse 100 yards.

Prediction: Arizona 41, NAU 14

The Wildcats obviously weren’t ready to end their school-record losing streak last week. It finally stops here. Since the two schools started playing regularly again in 2002, Arizona has won all 10 matchups by an average of 30 points. The UA program desperately needs a victory, no matter the opponent. Would a lopsided victory portend a competitive effort at No. 4 Oregon next week? Probably not. But this rebuild has to start somewhere.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

