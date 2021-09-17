Field Pass: Everything you need to know about Saturday's NAU-Arizona football game

15 Devontae Ingram vs. 1 Stanley Berryhill III

Ingram’s college career is off to a promising start. He recorded 18 tackles, two pass breakups and an interception in four spring games. He leads the team with three pass breakups. Is he savvy and strong enough to compete with a veteran UA receiving corps?

Berryhill is the leader of that group. Jedd Fisch said he’d like Berryhill to be targeted at least 10 times per game; he has averaged 11 so far. Working primarily out of the slot, Berryhill is averaging a robust 9.4 yards after the catch per reception.

When NAU has the ball …

Oklahoma State transfer Keondre Wudtee entered the season as the Lumberjacks’ starting quarterback but missed most of the first two games because of injury. Third year-freshman Jeff Widener took his place and has struggled, throwing four interceptions. NAU is averaging just 3.1 yards per rush. Even after adjusting for sack yardage, that figure is below 4.0 (3.8). The Wildcats have focused on tackling fundamentals this week after missing 16 tackles against San Diego State.

When Arizona has the ball …